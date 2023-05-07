EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

