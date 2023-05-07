EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
