Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

