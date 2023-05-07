EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

