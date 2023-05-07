Edward C. Iv Joullian Purchases 1,920 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

