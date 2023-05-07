Emfo LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

