EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
