EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.