Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Enovis stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.38. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

