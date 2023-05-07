Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Envista by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Envista by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 50,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Envista by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.