EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 147.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

