Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.11 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

