Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.63

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 30486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.