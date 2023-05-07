Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock worth $74,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

