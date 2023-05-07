Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $315.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

