Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.85.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

