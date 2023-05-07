Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 2.3 %

AGM opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

AGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

