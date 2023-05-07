Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

