Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Purchases $124,100.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $24.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.