Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Purchases $150,600.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Robert N. Latella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 6.5 %

FISI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISI. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.