Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Purchases $150,600.00 in Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Robert N. Latella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FISI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Several research firms have recently commented on FISI. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
