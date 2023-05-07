Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.7 %

FLS opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

