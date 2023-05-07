Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.76 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares in the company, valued at $27,227,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock worth $5,458,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

