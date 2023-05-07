FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.