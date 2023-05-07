Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

