Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 210.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

