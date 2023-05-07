Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

