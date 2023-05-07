Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Price Performance

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

