Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.54 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

