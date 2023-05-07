Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

