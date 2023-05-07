FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.46 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

