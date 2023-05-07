German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $310,935 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.