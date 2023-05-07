Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.