GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $98.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

