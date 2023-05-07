Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 322,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,172.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 255,495 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 104.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.