Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,162 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

