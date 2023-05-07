Heather C. Getz Sells 64,536 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Butterfly Network

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

