Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 592.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

