Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of HST stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
