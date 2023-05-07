Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

