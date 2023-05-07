Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7,281.91%. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of HYLN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.