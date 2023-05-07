Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.