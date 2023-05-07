Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.