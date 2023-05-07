Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.48

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 94562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

