Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.48

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 94562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Featured Articles
