Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

NGVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.