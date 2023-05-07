Insider Buying: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CAO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

