Insider Buying: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CAO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.