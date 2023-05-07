Insider Buying: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Buys $142,875.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

