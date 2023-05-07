Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$158,000.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.90 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,000.00 ($104,635.76).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 7,088 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.23 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,334.24 ($38,631.95).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.07 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,850.00 ($133,675.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dicker Data Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

