Insider Buying: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Acquires $148,350.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

