Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $166,020.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $815.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

See Also

