Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Acquires $133,513.39 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $6.34 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.