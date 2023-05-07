Insider Buying: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Acquires $100,332.18 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

