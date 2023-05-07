Insider Buying: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO Purchases $151,800.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.