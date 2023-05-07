Insider Buying: PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Purchases A$110,000.00 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy bought 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).

Glenn Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PPK Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Glenn Molloy bought 99,470 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$128,316.30 ($84,977.68).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Glenn Molloy bought 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($76,158.94).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Glenn Molloy bought 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$118,000.00 ($78,145.70).

On Thursday, March 16th, Glenn Molloy bought 60,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$59,760.00 ($39,576.16).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Glenn Molloy bought 50,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$54,300.00 ($35,960.26).

PPK Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

PPK Group Company Profile

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.