Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Acquires $120,980.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

