Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Acquires $120,980.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.4 %
Synovus Financial stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.91.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
